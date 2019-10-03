Lunchtime Lecture Series

American Saddlebred Museum 4083 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

Join us on Thursday, October 3 when Maria Schnobrich, VMD, Dipl. ACT will speak at our Lunchtime Lecture series. Dr. Schnobrich is a boarded theriogenologist and an expert in equine reproduction at Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital in Lexington.

This lecture is free and open to the public. Box lunches are available for $12 by calling (859) 259-2746 by October 1.

For more information call (859) 396-0713 or visit asbmuseum.org

Info

Education & Learning
