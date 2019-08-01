Lunchtime Lecture Series at American Saddlebred Museum

American Saddlebred Museum 4083 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

Lunchtime Lecture Series at American Saddlebred Museum

Lunchtime Lecture Series Features Kent Masterson Brown

The American Saddlebred Museum and International Museum of the Horse continue their Lunchtime Lecture partnership. Join the Museums on the first Thursday of the month to hear an array of experts speak on equine related topics. The lecture location alternates between institutions, both of which are located on the grounds of the Kentucky Horse Park. Lecture is free of charge, box lunches are available for $12. Call (859) 259-2746 to reserve a lunch by July 30.

For more information call (859) 259-2746 or visit asbmuseum.org/workshops-lectures.

American Saddlebred Museum 4083 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
859-259-2746
