× Expand Kent Brown The next lecture in the series is Thursday, August 1 at 12:30 p.m. at the American Saddlebred Museum when noted historian Kent Masterson Brown will give a talk titled “Civil War Horses.” He will detail the important role horses played in the war, in battle and with military logistics. Brown will discuss his research on soldier memoirs which tell the stories of the horses they recalled. In addition, he will highlight some of the famous Civil War horses including “Cincinnati,” Winchester,” “Little Sorrell,” and Traveller,” to name a few. Brown is author of several books including “Cushing of Gettysburg: The Story of a Union Artillery Commander”, “Retreat from Gettysburg: Lee, Logistics and the Pennsylvania Campaign” and others. He was the creator and first editor of the national magazine, The Civil War. In addition to being an attorney, he is President and Content Developer for Witnessing History, LLC.

Lunchtime Lecture Series at American Saddlebred Museum

The American Saddlebred Museum and International Museum of the Horse continue their Lunchtime Lecture partnership. Join the Museums on the first Thursday of the month to hear an array of experts speak on equine related topics. The lecture location alternates between institutions, both of which are located on the grounds of the Kentucky Horse Park. Lecture is free of charge, box lunches are available for $12. Call (859) 259-2746 to reserve a lunch by July 30.

For more information call (859) 259-2746 or visit asbmuseum.org/workshops-lectures.