× Expand American Lung Association LUNG FORCE Expo

The Lung Force Expo is designed for patients and healthcare professionals to learn more about the latest trends, resources and research surrounding lung diseases. Topics for this year’s event include lung cancer research in Appalachia, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic disease management and more.

For more information call (502) 363-2652 or visit action.lung.org/site/TR?fr_id=18716&pg=entry