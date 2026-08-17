× Expand Lunken Airport Days lunken_flyer v2026 Lunken Airport Days

The Cincinnati Warbird's annual Lunken Airport Days Open House will take place Sept 5 and Sept 6, 2026 featuring the History Restored Tour WWII B-29 bomber "Doc" and P-51 fighter "Gunfighter" on display and offering "Once in a Lifetime Rides". There will also be Helicopter Rides, Flight Simulator, Classic Car Show on Saturday, Military Vehicles, Exhibits, Food Trucks, and a Patriotic Flag Ceremony at 12N both days. Sunday afternoon the Cincinnati Warbirds will be providing formation flyovers of Riverfest prior to the WEBN fireworks. A great family friendly holiday event. Free admission and parking.

URL:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3781118-0?pid=11713

Date and Time: On Saturday September 05, 2026 at 10:00 am to Sunday September 06, 2026 at 4:00 pm

Venue details: Cincinnati Municipal Airport - Lunken Field, 262 Wilmer Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45226, United States

Category: Attractions | Shows | Air Shows

For more information call 5132896277.