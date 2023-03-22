Louisville Visual Art Honors

× Expand Louisville Visual Art Untitled design - 1 LVA Honors logo

LVA Honors

Louisville Visual Art proudly announces 2023 LVA Honors, our flagship event celebrating the exceptional contributions of remarkable individuals: Jacque Parsley, Cierra Evans, Douglas DeWeese, and Sheryl Knight.

The 6th annual LVA Honors is a highly anticipated highlight on the city's art calendar. It recognizes artists, educators, and community leaders – embracing the entire visual arts ecosystem. Drawing energy from the past, present, and future, this event strengthens bonds between successive generations. LVA Honors elevates the quality, prominence, and purpose of art in our vibrant city.

For more information, please call 502.584.8166 or visit louisvillevisualart.org/lva-honors