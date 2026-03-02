Louisville Visual Art Honors

× Expand Louisville Visual Art Untitled design - 1 LVA Honors logo

LVA Honors

Join us for the LVA Honors Gala, an annual fundraiser and celebration recognizing outstanding achievements in Louisville’s arts community. Enjoy a lively and inspiring evening filled with great food, music, and the chance to honor the artists and leaders shaping our city’s creative culture—an event you won’t want to miss!

What to Expect

Exceptional dining by Ladyfingers Catering

Open bar cocktails and live music, followed by dinner and brief recognitions

Creative Formal Attire Encouraged

A meaningful celebration of the champions who make Louisville’s arts community thrive

Honoring Outstanding Individuals

We are thrilled to celebrate these deserving individuals for their dedication, talent, and leadership in the arts:

Legacy Award: Tom Pfannerstill

Community Impact Award: Julien Robson

Educator Award: Ying Kit Chan

Emerging Artist Award: Robyn Gibson

For more information, please call 502.584.8166 or visit louisvillevisualart.org/lva-honors