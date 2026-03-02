Louisville Visual Art Honors
to
Louisville Visual Art 1538 Lytle Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40203
Louisville Visual Art
Untitled design - 1
LVA Honors logo
LVA Honors
Join us for the LVA Honors Gala, an annual fundraiser and celebration recognizing outstanding achievements in Louisville’s arts community. Enjoy a lively and inspiring evening filled with great food, music, and the chance to honor the artists and leaders shaping our city’s creative culture—an event you won’t want to miss!
What to Expect
Exceptional dining by Ladyfingers Catering
Open bar cocktails and live music, followed by dinner and brief recognitions
Creative Formal Attire Encouraged
A meaningful celebration of the champions who make Louisville’s arts community thrive
Honoring Outstanding Individuals
We are thrilled to celebrate these deserving individuals for their dedication, talent, and leadership in the arts:
Legacy Award: Tom Pfannerstill
Community Impact Award: Julien Robson
Educator Award: Ying Kit Chan
Emerging Artist Award: Robyn Gibson
For more information, please call 502.584.8166 or visit louisvillevisualart.org/lva-honors