LVA's Cultural Pass Offering: Drop-In Drawing Lessons With a Focus on Comics!

× Expand Louisville Visual Art Louisville Visual Art

Starting June 3rd, as part of Metro Council's summer Cultural Pass program, Louisville Visual Art will offer drop-in drawing session/lessons at LVA Gallery, 1538 Lytle Street, from 11:30am - 2pm, Mondays through Thursdays. Designed for families, this fun activity encourages young people - and the adults accompanying them - to make drawings which will be displayed alongside an exhibit of work by professional artists. Through August 8th.

For more information call (502) 584-8166 and visit louisvillevisualart.org