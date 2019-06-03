LVA's Cultural Pass Offering: Drop-In Drawing Lessons With a Focus on Comics!

Starting June 3rd, as part of Metro Council's summer Cultural Pass program, Louisville Visual Art will offer drop-in drawing session/lessons at LVA Gallery, 1538 Lytle Street, from 11:30am - 2pm, Mondays through Thursdays. Designed for families, this fun activity encourages young people - and the adults accompanying them - to make drawings which will be displayed alongside an exhibit of work by professional artists. Through August 8th.

For more information call (502) 584-8166 and visit louisvillevisualart.org

Louisville Visual Art 1538 Lytle Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40203 View Map
