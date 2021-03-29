× Expand Louisville Visual Art map-homepage LVA Art Camps - Registration is now open!

LVA Spring Break Art Camp - Spring Into Action 2021

March 29- April 2

Location: Holy Trinity Clifton Campus, 2117 Payne St., Louisville, KY 40206

Ages: 7 to 12

EARTH without ART is "eh"! Come celebrate, discover, think and learn about our one and only planet Earth. Using Spring and Art as a starting point, this LVA Spring Break Art Camp will be filled with discovery, discussion and art projects in the mornings. Afternoon camplife will involve exploring outside, creating art, playing games all in honor of our precious earth and its inhabitants. The art room and computer lab will be open for this camp.

For more information visit louisvillevisualart.org/camps-workshops