× Expand Jason Kerl / The Nati Disc Golf / Disc Golf Pro Tour LWS Open at Idlewild Disc Golf Pro Tour

LWS Open at Idlewild Disc Golf Pro Tour

Back for the 2026 Disc Golf Pro Tour, Idlewild once again takes center stage as one of the most iconic and demanding stops in the sport. Originally crafted by Fred Salaz and Robert Herbert, this course has built its global reputation on unforgiving rough, dramatic elevation shifts, and the winding creek that turns precision into a necessity. Every hole demands accuracy, strategy, and nerves of steel, while Ohio’s ever-changing summer weather raises the stakes even higher. Thanks to the world-class design and the flawless tournament execution led by Jason Kerl and Adam Jones of The Nati, the LWS Open at Idlewild has become a can’t-miss spectacle. Expect drama, expect fireworks—because at Idlewild, no lead is ever safe.

Idlewild Disc Golf Course, located in Burlington, Kentucky, is renowned as one of the most challenging and prestigious courses in the world. It features a demanding layout with long, technical holes that weave through dense woods, water hazards, and significant elevation changes.

Full Event Passes

Tickets available

Full Event General Admission Pass

Full tournament access (all rounds) to general viewing areas, vendor area, and tournament central.

Full Event Fairway VIP Pass

Full tournament access (all rounds) to all general admission areas, plus additional access to premium fairway viewing areas and the ability to follow cards of your choice throughout the rounds.

Full Event Silver VIP Pass

Full tournament access (all rounds) to everything included in Fairway VIP, plus a commemorative pack for the event (unique event-stamped disc, T-shirt, mini, sticker, and pin), and exclusive access to hospitality tents at the course.

Full Event Gold VIP Pass

Full tournament access (all rounds) to everything included in Silver VIP, plus a pair of Idio Shoes that you can pick out on site, try on, and test in the Performance Center at Elite Events, Gold Pass Patch, food and beverage coupons, and access to any and all bonus events throughout the week, which may include but are not limited to play the course opportunities, pro-am competitions, signing sessions, and other premium inclusions. Exact details on bonus events will be available closer to the tournament.

Friday Passes

Tickets available

Friday General Admission Pass

Single-day access to general viewing areas, vendor area, and tournament central.

Friday Fairway VIP Pass

Single-day access to all general admission areas, plus additional access to premium fairway viewing areas and the ability to follow cards of your choice throughout the round.

Saturday Passes

Tickets available

Saturday General Admission Pass

Single-day access to general viewing areas, vendor area, and tournament central.

Saturday Fairway VIP Pass

Single-day access to all general admission areas, plus additional access to premium fairway viewing areas and the ability to follow cards of your choice throughout the round.

Sunday Passes

Tickets available

Sunday General Admission Pass

Single-day access to general viewing areas, vendor area, and tournament central.

Sunday Fairway VIP Pass

Single-day access to all general admission areas, plus additional access to premium fairway viewing areas and the ability to follow cards of your choice throughout the round.

For more information call 859-907-5375 or visit lwsopen.com