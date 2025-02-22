× Expand From the Ground Up Books & Resources Lynn Tincher Release Party & Book Signing

Lynn Tincher Release Party & Book Signing

FREE

Help celebrate the release of local author Lynn Tincher’s newest book, “JUNNA”! Browse From the Ground Up Books & Resources, meet the author, and get a signed a copy of her book.

Over the years, Lynn has authored articles for local magazines and online platforms. Inspired by writers like Nora Roberts, J.K. Rowling, and Greg Iles, she penned “Afterthoughts,” the inaugural novel in the Mind Bending Series—a psychological crime saga following Louisville Police detective Paige Aldridge. In 2008, Blackwyrm Fiction published “Afterthoughts”. The fifth installment, “Junna,” is slated for release on February 22, 2025.

In addition to her writing career, Lynn is the Founder and Executive Director of the John B. Tincher and James L. Calvert Independent Literary Foundation. She is also an award-winning indie bookstore owner, a writing coach, and the founder of the PenCrafters Writing Mentorship Program. She serves as the Publisher for Stardust Romance and From the Ground Up Books Publishing. Lynn also served as an Executive Board Member for the Louisville Literary Arts and founded the Literary Lynnch Pen, featured in the Oldham Era.

For more information call (502) 293-0496 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/