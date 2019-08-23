Mac Powell & the Family Reunion

Over the last 25 years, Mac Powell has performed to crowds across the world. Now, in a brand-new phase of his career, Powell has a few friends join him on stage with the Mac Powell and Family Reunion band! If you like music that is a little bit Rock, a little bit Country, a little bit Gospel, and a Whole Lotta Love, then this is a concert you do not want to miss out on!

For more information call (606) 886-2623 or visit macarts.com