Madagascar: A Musical Adventure

Performed by Spotlight Acting School Students Age 9-14

"Madagascar: A Musical Adventure Jr." is a musical based on the animated movie "Madagascar" and follows the story of a group of animals who escape from the Central Park Zoo and find themselves in Madagascar. The musical features lively songs, colorful costumes, and important themes of friendship and self-discovery.

For more information, please call 859.756.0011 or visit www.ticketsource.us/spotlightactingschool