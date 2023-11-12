Madame Mentelle Performance - Mary Todd Lincoln House
to
Mary Todd Lincoln House 578 West Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
×
Mary Todd Lincoln House
Gotham (1640 x 924 px) - 1
Madame Mentelle is portrayed by Dr. Simonetta Cochis, Professor of French and Spanish at Transylvania University.
Madame Mentelle Performance
Enjoy a dramatization based on the life of Charlotte Mentelle, Mary Lincoln's favorite teacher. Performances at 3:00 and 3:45 p.m. Tickets are free, but space is limited. To guarantee entry, book online.
For more information, please visit mtlhouse.org
Info
Mary Todd Lincoln House 578 West Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Education & Learning, History, Theater & Dance