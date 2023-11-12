Madame Mentelle Performance - Mary Todd Lincoln House

to

Mary Todd Lincoln House 578 West Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Madame Mentelle Performance

Enjoy a dramatization based on the life of Charlotte Mentelle, Mary Lincoln's favorite teacher. Performances at 3:00 and 3:45 p.m. Tickets are free, but space is limited. To guarantee entry, book online.

For more information, please visit mtlhouse.org

Info

Mary Todd Lincoln House 578 West Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Education & Learning, History, Theater & Dance
859.233.9999
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Madame Mentelle Performance - Mary Todd Lincoln House - 2023-11-12 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Madame Mentelle Performance - Mary Todd Lincoln House - 2023-11-12 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Madame Mentelle Performance - Mary Todd Lincoln House - 2023-11-12 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Madame Mentelle Performance - Mary Todd Lincoln House - 2023-11-12 15:00:00 ical