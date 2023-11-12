Madame Mentelle Performance - Mary Todd Lincoln House

× Expand Mary Todd Lincoln House Gotham (1640 x 924 px) - 1 Madame Mentelle is portrayed by Dr. Simonetta Cochis, Professor of French and Spanish at Transylvania University.

Madame Mentelle Performance

Enjoy a dramatization based on the life of Charlotte Mentelle, Mary Lincoln's favorite teacher. Performances at 3:00 and 3:45 p.m. Tickets are free, but space is limited. To guarantee entry, book online.

For more information, please visit mtlhouse.org