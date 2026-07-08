MadCity Beauty Bash
to
Kentucky Sports Factory 839 Midtown Blvd., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
MadCity Beauty Bash
MadCity Beauty Bash
Join us for a day full of all things fashion, beauty, wellness, health and more!
We will have vendor booths open for shopping, and a fashion show!
Doors will open at 10 a.m. to shop with vendors.
The fashion show will begin at 11:00 a.m.
Vendors will still be set up after the fashion show for those who were unable to attend earlier.
Follow Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce for a list of vendors!
Presale/online – $15
At the Door – $20
for more info call 270.821.3435