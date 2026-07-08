× Expand MadCity Beauty Bash MadCity Beauty Bash

Join us for a day full of all things fashion, beauty, wellness, health and more!

We will have vendor booths open for shopping, and a fashion show!

Doors will open at 10 a.m. to shop with vendors.

The fashion show will begin at 11:00 a.m.

Vendors will still be set up after the fashion show for those who were unable to attend earlier.

Follow Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce for a list of vendors!

Presale/online – $15

At the Door – $20

for more info call 270.821.3435