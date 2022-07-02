× Expand MadCity RC MadCity RC

MadCity R/C Flyers Fourth of July Fly In

The MadCity R/C Flyers are hosting a Fourth of July Fly in on Saturday, July 2nd from 10AM to 6PM at the Bean Cemetery Road Field.

They will also have trainers on-site if you would like to learn how to fly an RC plane!

The flying site is located on Bean Cemetery Road, just north of the Madisonville water treatment plant on A.C. Slayton Road.

For more information, visit on Facebook: Mad City RC Flyers