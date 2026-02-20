Maddie & Tae at Renfro Valley
Renfro Valley Entertainment Center 2380 Richmond Street, Renfro Valley, Kentucky 40456
It’s not a "farewell" tour (too dramatic! 😁), but it IS one of the final chances to see Maddie and Tae live as a duo! Don't miss that signature magic. Grab your tickets for their 3/26 show at #RenfroValley now before they're gone! 🎤
For more information call 606.256.2664 or visit renfrovalley.com/events
