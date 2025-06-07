× Expand Foxhollow Farm Made Market x Foxhollow Event

Parking is $15 per vehicle (no other admission charge)

We’re thrilled for you to join us for Made Market at Foxhollow Farm - Summer 2025! We're back this summer with makers and vintage vendors for your shopping enjoyment! Come shop amazing makers, grab some eats & drinks & enjoy the community of this great city!

Made Market is Louisville's finest curated handmade market, and we're exceptionally pleased to partner with Foxhollow Farm for this unique event showcasing the best makers from Louisville and the surrounding region. Join us on Saturday, June 7 from 12-6pm at Foxhollow Farm!

For a list of all makers who will be there visit mkt.com/foxhollow

For more information call (502) 797-0005 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/