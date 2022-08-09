× Expand Gallery 104 Made of Paper Art Show at Gallery 104

August 9 - September 17

Known for hosting juried art shows such as Arts on the Green, the Arts Association of Oldham County also holds several additional shows at their downtown La Grange location, Gallery 104. Made of Paper will showcase the various creative artists who work in a variety of media and display their artwork at the gallery. Depending upon the technique used, paper can be manipulated to have a variety of artistic outcomes. Stop by the gallery and let your imagination soar with the possibilities of paper.

For more information, please call 502.222.3822 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/