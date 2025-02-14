Madeline’s Valentine Day Dinner

Madeline’s Nibbles & Wine 111 N. 1st. Ave. , La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Madeline’s is taking Valentine’s Day reservations and has a special Valentine’s Day Menu. Madeline’s will be offering a 4-course prefix dinner that includes a House Sparkling cocktail for $75 per person. We will be doing 2 seatings: one at 5 pm and one at 7:30 pm for both Friday, February 14th and Saturday, February 15th. Don’t hesitate to make your reservation –seating is limited.

For more information call (502) 265-0022 or visit touroldham.com/calendar

