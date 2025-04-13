Madison Community Band Presents Concert Performances in Richmond

The Madison Community Band, an all-volunteer band based in Richmond, Ky., and under the direction of founding conductor Dr. John Stroube, has announced its upcoming 16th Season.

Established in July 2009, the Madison Community Band first met in the fall of that year with approximately 30 members. Since then, the Madison Community Band has grown to its present-day size of about 80 members.

These members represent various ages and professions - from college students, physicians, music educators, civic leaders, university faculty and administrators to businesspeople, homemakers, public school teachers and retirees, and hail from Madison and several counties across central and southeastern Kentucky, including Bourbon, Boyle, Breathitt, Clark, Estill, Fayette, Franklin, Laurel, Pulaski and Scott.

The 16th Season will include performances on

Sunday, Oct. 13;

Sunday, Dec. 15;

Sunday, Feb. 16; and

Sunday, April 13.

All concerts are at 3 p.m. and are free and open to the public. All performances are held at First Baptist Church on the EKU Bypass in Richmond.

For more information visit madisoncommunityband.org