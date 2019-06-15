Madison County Farmer's Market

Join the Madison County Farmers Market (MCFM) Saturdays from May 18 through October 12 at the Richmond Lowes Home Improvement location, 814 Eastern Bypass from 9 AM to 1 PM. Each Saturday over 30 vendors set up their booths for this rain-or-shine market. With children's activities health screenings, samplings, and special events planned throughout the season, there's always something to keep you coming back for more. Be sure to follow us on Facebook to stay in the know all market season long.

For more information call (859) 925-9936 or visit madisonkyfarmersmarket.com