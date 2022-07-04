× Expand Madisonville 4th Fest Madisonville 4th Fest

Join us for Madisonville’s annual 4th Fest at Madisonville City Park! The 3-day event is FREE to attend and will feature two stages of entertainment, food trucks, various vendors, a beer garden (Saturday & Monday only), a fireworks display each night, kids activities, and fun for the entire family.

The mainstage entertainment on Monday, July 4th is CRAIG MORGAN and AARON TIPPIN! The Main Stage Concert begins at 5 pm CDT.

Side stage entertainment for July 4th includes Dakota Hayden, Whiskey Alibi, Ray Ligon, and the Cameron Tabor Band. The side stage concert begins at noon CDT.

Detailed information on times, parking & shuttle info, additional activities, and event updates will be communicated directly to fans via email. Fans and guests interested in attending the concerts are strongly encouraged to sign up for the email newsletter at: MadisonvilleLiving.com.

For more information call (270) 824-2100.