Elmer Kelley Stadium 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Madisonville 4th Fest Miners Baseball Game
Celebrate Madisonville 4th Fest at a free admission baseball game! Watch the Madisonville Miners take on the Muhlenberg County Stallions at Elmer Kelley Stadium.
For more information call (270) 821-4171 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com
Elmer Kelley Stadium 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
