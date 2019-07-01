Madisonville 4th Fest Outdoor Movie Night

Baptist Health Madisonville is hosting Outdoor Movie Night at Trover Wellness Park for a big screen viewing of “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” a bike rally, and concessions! The event opens at 6 pm, with the movie starting at about 8:15 pm.

For more information call (270) 821-4171 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com