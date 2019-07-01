Madisonville 4th Fest Outdoor Movie Night

Baptist Health Wellness Park 900 Hospital Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Madisonville 4th Fest Outdoor Movie Night

Baptist Health Madisonville is hosting Outdoor Movie Night at Trover Wellness Park for a big screen viewing of “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” a bike rally, and concessions! The event opens at 6 pm, with the movie starting at about 8:15 pm.

For more information call (270) 821-4171 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com

Baptist Health Wellness Park 900 Hospital Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Film, Kids & Family
