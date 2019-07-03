Madisonville 4th Fest Recycle Regatta & Kayak Race

The Recycle Regatta and Kayak Race will both take place at Madisonville City Park on the lake nearest the pool. Recycle boats must be built with 70% recycled materials. Come by and cheer on the paddlers or enter to race your own boat. To register a recycle boat, visit: madisonvilleliving.com/fourth-fest.

For more information call (270) 821-4171 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com