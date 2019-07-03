Madisonville 4th Fest Recycle Regatta & Kayak Race
Madisonville City Park 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
The Recycle Regatta and Kayak Race will both take place at Madisonville City Park on the lake nearest the pool. Recycle boats must be built with 70% recycled materials. Come by and cheer on the paddlers or enter to race your own boat. To register a recycle boat, visit: madisonvilleliving.com/fourth-fest.
For more information call (270) 821-4171 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com
