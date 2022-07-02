× Expand Madisonville 4th Fest Madisonville 4th Fest

Join us for Madisonville’s annual 4th Fest at Madisonville City Park! The 3-day event is FREE to attend and will feature two stages of entertainment, food trucks, various vendors, a beer garden (Saturday & Monday only), a fireworks display each night, kids activities, and fun for the entire family.

The event kicks off on Saturday, July 2nd with mainstage entertainment BB King Blues Experience featuring: CLAUDETTE KING, as well as music artists C+C MUSIC FACTORY, TAG TEAM and Darryl Van Leer! The Main Stage Concert begins at 5 pm CDT.

Side stage entertainment for July 2nd includes Purse Dive Divas, Rufus & Julia Trio, ZoCephus & FunkNasty, Soul N the Pocket, and the Boscoe France Band. The side stage concert begins at 11am CDT.

Detailed information on times, parking & shuttle info, additional activities, and event updates will be communicated directly to fans via email. Fans and guests interested in attending the concerts are strongly encouraged to sign up for the email newsletter at: MadisonvilleLiving.com.

For more information call (270) 824-2100 or visit http://MadisonvilleLiving.com