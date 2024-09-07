× Expand Madisonville 9/11 Heroes Run Madisonville 9/11 Heroes Run

Madisonville 9/11 Heroes Run

Join us for Madisonville’s 12th Annual 9/11 Heroes Run on Saturday, September 7th in Downtown Madisonville! This event remembers those lost on 9/11 and in the wars since, and honors the sacrifices of our military and first responders.

The September 11th attacks changed our nation forever, claiming nearly 3,000 lives and leaving countless families in mourning. On that day, first responders rushed into danger, embodying true heroism. This run is our way of remembering their bravery and the ongoing dedication of our military and emergency personnel.

Our event isn’t just a 5K—it’s a tribute to those who protect and serve. Let’s unite to honor the fallen, support those who continue to serve, and show their families that we stand with them.

Date: Saturday, September 7th

Location: Downtown Madisonville

Time: 8 PM

Registration: 911heroesrun.org/madisonville

Proceeds benefit the Travis Manion Foundation and the Patrick Rudd Project, providing Everyday Hero mini grants to Hopkins County first responders. Since 2013, we’ve donated nearly $80,000 to our local heroes through the 9/11 Heroes Run and another $80,000 to the Travis Manion Foundation.

Stand with us. Your participation, donation, or sponsorship directly supports our mission to provide critical resources and support to those who defend our freedom and safety every day. Register online now and stay tuned for updates!

Together, let’s ensure we never forget the heroes of 9/11 and the brave individuals who stand ready to protect us every day. “If Not Me, Then Who…” – 1st Lt. Travis Manion, USMC

For more information visit travismanion.org/events/911-heroes-run/2024-madisonville-ky