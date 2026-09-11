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Madisonville Arts & Crafts Faire

Madisonville’s Arts & Crafts Faire returns November 7–8 at the Kentucky Sports Factory, bringing together more than 90 talented makers and artisans from across the region. Guests can browse handmade goods, unique gifts, and festive seasonal creations on Saturday from 10 AM–5 PM and Sunday from 12 PM–5 PM. It’s a warm, holiday‑themed shopping weekend perfect for visitors looking to explore Madisonville’s creative community and discover one‑of‑a‑kind items.

For more information call 2708214171.