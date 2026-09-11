× Expand City of Madisonville Christmas Parade

Madisonville Christmas Parade

Get ready to experience the magic of the holiday season at the Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 5, 2026! Join us for a night of festive floats, dazzling lights, and holiday cheer as we spread joy and goodwill to all. Mark your calendars and don’t miss out on this unforgettable event!

27th Annual Noon Kiwanis Christmas Parade – December 6th at 5:00 pm

2026 Theme: “The 12 Days of Christmas”

Rain Date: December 12th at 5:00 pm

For more information call 2708214171.