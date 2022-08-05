× Expand 38th Annual Madisonville Dust Bowl 38th Annual Madisonville Dust Bowl

The Dust Bowl is a summer basketball tournament in Madisonville with a long-standing tradition and over 30 years of rich history. In 2009, Light of Chance took over the event and began using it as a platform to unite and restore the family unit and community while bringing awareness to health issues such as blood pressure, diabetes, and cholesterol. During the event, we assist with school supplies, providing back-to-school haircuts and hair-dos, and other services.

ALL PROCEEDS BENEFIT LIGHT OF CHANCE’S BREATHE YOUTH ARTS PROGRAM

$225/Team Entry Fee – Men’s Open

FRIDAY, AUGUST 5

Games Begin: 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 6

Games: 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Health Fair

Voter Registration Drive

SUNDAY, AUGUST 7

Games: 3:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Back-to-School Supplies & Haircuts

For more information call 270.875.4332 or visit lightofchance.org/the-dust-bowl/