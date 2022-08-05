Madisonville Dust Bowl

Festus Claybon Park 593 Hopewell St., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

The Dust Bowl is a summer basketball tournament in Madisonville with a long-standing tradition and over 30 years of rich history. In 2009, Light of Chance took over the event and began using it as a platform to unite and restore the family unit and community while bringing awareness to health issues such as blood pressure, diabetes, and cholesterol. During the event, we assist with school supplies, providing back-to-school haircuts and hair-dos, and other services.

ALL PROCEEDS BENEFIT LIGHT OF CHANCE’S BREATHE YOUTH ARTS PROGRAM 

$225/Team Entry Fee – Men’s Open

FRIDAY, AUGUST 5

Games Begin: 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 6

Games: 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Health Fair

Voter Registration Drive

SUNDAY, AUGUST 7

Games: 3:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Back-to-School Supplies & Haircuts

For more information call 270.875.4332 or visit lightofchance.org/the-dust-bowl/

Info

Festus Claybon Park 593 Hopewell St., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Charity & Fundraisers, Kids & Family, Sports
270.875.4332
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Madisonville Dust Bowl - 2022-08-05 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Madisonville Dust Bowl - 2022-08-05 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Madisonville Dust Bowl - 2022-08-05 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Madisonville Dust Bowl - 2022-08-05 00:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Madisonville Dust Bowl - 2022-08-06 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Madisonville Dust Bowl - 2022-08-06 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Madisonville Dust Bowl - 2022-08-06 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Madisonville Dust Bowl - 2022-08-06 00:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Madisonville Dust Bowl - 2022-08-07 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Madisonville Dust Bowl - 2022-08-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Madisonville Dust Bowl - 2022-08-07 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Madisonville Dust Bowl - 2022-08-07 00:00:00 ical