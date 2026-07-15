× Expand Madisonville Illuminated Hot Air Balloon Glow Madisonville Illuminated Hot Air Balloon Glow

Madisonville Illuminated Hot Air Balloon Glow

The City of Madisonville is about to light up the night! Madisonville Illuminated Hot Air Balloon Glow will be held on Friday, August 28th from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Mahr Park Arboretum, located at 465 Mahr Park Drive., Madisonville, KY 42431.

This free admission, family-friendly event transforms the arboretum into a magical evening destination featuring glowing hot air balloons, live music, delicious food, family activities, local vendors, and unforgettable experiences for visitors of all ages. Guests can kick off the evening with an opening performance by Sarah Beth Brewer, followed by regional favorite Josh Orion, whose high-energy performance will set the stage for the breathtaking Balloon Glow, the signature attraction of Madisonville Illuminated.

Event Schedule

4:00 p.m. – Gates Open, Food Trucks Open, Retail & Craft Vendors Open, Family Fun Activities Begin

5:00 p.m. – Live Music by Sarah Beth Brewer

7:00 p.m. – Balloon Glow Begins & Josh Orion Takes the Stage

7:00–9:30 p.m. – Tethered Hot Air Balloon Rides ($15 per person)

9:30 p.m. – Tethered Balloon Rides End

Family Fun for Everyone

Madisonville Illuminated offers something for every member of the family, including:

Bounce Houses & Inflatable Games

Face Painting

Retail & Craft Vendors

Food Trucks featuring local favorites

Live Music Throughout the Evening

For guests looking to make the evening even more memorable, tethered hot air balloon rides will be available from 7:00 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. for $15 per person, offering spectacular views of the illuminated park and glowing balloons.

“The best community events bring people together, and Madisonville Illuminated does exactly that,” said Mayor Kevin Cotton. “From incredible live music and family activities to the unforgettable Balloon Glow, this event showcases the spirit of Madisonville. It’s an opportunity to enjoy one of our city’s most beautiful parks, support local vendors, and create lasting memories with family and friends. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to Mahr Park for an incredible evening.”

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or picnic blankets and settle in for a relaxing evening under the stars. On-site parking will be available, with volunteers and signage directing traffic throughout the event.

For more information call (270) 824-2100 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/madisonville-illuminated-hot-air-balloon-glow/

For event updates and additional announcements, follow the City of Madisonville on social media or visit www.madisonvilleliving.com.

Contact

Jennifer Daves Public Relations Director, City of Madisonville Phone: (270) 824-2100 Email: jdaves@madisonvillegov.com