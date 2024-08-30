× Expand Madisonville Illuminated Hot Air Balloon Glow Madisonville Illuminated Hot Air Balloon Glow

The City of Madisonville is about to light up the night with a new event! Madisonville Illuminated Hot Air Balloon Glow is scheduled for Friday, August 30th, 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. at Mahr Park Arboretum, 55 Mahr Park Drive, Madisonville, KY 42431. Grab your chair and blanket and come join us for an unforgettable experience and be amazed by the colorful display of giant, glowing hot air balloons. Don’t miss out on the chance to watch the assembly of the balloons including 2 tethered balloons that you can take a ride in for $10.00 per person. Enjoy delicious food from your favorite local vendors while participating in other family fun activities. It is sure to be a night to remember.

For more information call 270-824-2100.