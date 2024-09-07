Madisonville Magick Market & Exotic Animal Show
Ballard Convention Center 605 E. Arch St, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Medusa’s Market is a traveling reptile/exotic show along with a metaphysical and magic market for all things odd and in between! They allow artist, oddities, animal, breeders, and anything else that you could possibly think of! Your imagination only goes as far as you allow it here at Medusa’s Market!
For more information visit medusasreptilemarket.com/event-details-registration/medusas-market-madisonville-ky-2