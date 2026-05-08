Madisonville Miners Baseball Game

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Take me out to the ballgame at Elmer Kelley Stadium in Madisonville City Park! The Madisonville Miners are playing the Paducah Chiefs in the 2026 Season Home Game Opener! This game is sponsored by Edward Jones Financial Advisors!

Tickets are available at the gate. Admission is $7 per person; children 9 and under are free admission.

Call 270-821-4171 for more information!