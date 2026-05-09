Madisonville Miners Baseball Game

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Elmer Kelley Stadium 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Madisonville Miners Baseball Game

Grab your friends, grab your family, it’s Miners baseball at Elmer Kelley Stadium! The Madisonville Miners face the Full Count Rhythm and we want you in the stands!

Tickets are available at the gate. Admission is $7 per person; children 9 and under are free admission.

Call 270-821-4171 for more information!

Info

Elmer Kelley Stadium 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Kids & Family, Outdoor, Sports
270-821-4171
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