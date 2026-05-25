Madisonville Miners Baseball Game

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Elmer Kelley Stadium 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

It's GAME NIGHT in Madisonville!  The Miners face the Hoptown Hoppers at Elmer Kelley Stadium. Grab your crew and come cheer them on! This game is sponsored by First United Bank!

Tickets are available at the gate. Admission is $7 per person; children 9 & under are free. 

For more information call 270-821-4171 or visit madisonvilleminers.com!

Info

Elmer Kelley Stadium 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Outdoor, Sports
270-821-4171
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