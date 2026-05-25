Madisonville Miners Baseball Game

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Elmer Kelley Stadium 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Tonight’s the night at Elmer Kelley Stadium! Gather your family and friends for a fun evening as the Madisonville Miners go head‑to‑head with the Fulton Railroaders. This game is sponsored by our friends at US Bank!

Tickets are available at the gate. Admission is $7 per person; children 9 and under are free. Call 270-821-4171 for more information!

For more information call 270-821-4171 or visit madisonvilleminers.com!

Info

Elmer Kelley Stadium 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Kids & Family, Outdoor, Sports
270-821-4171
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