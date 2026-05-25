Madisonville Miners Baseball Game
to
Elmer Kelley Stadium 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
HCTCC
June 2nd Game Info Graphic
Tonight’s the night at Elmer Kelley Stadium! Gather your family and friends for a fun evening as the Madisonville Miners go head‑to‑head with the Fulton Railroaders. This game is sponsored by our friends at US Bank!
Tickets are available at the gate. Admission is $7 per person; children 9 and under are free. Call 270-821-4171 for more information!
For more information call 270-821-4171 or visit madisonvilleminers.com!