Madisonville Miners Baseball Game

× Expand HCTCC June 2nd Game Info Graphic

Tonight’s the night at Elmer Kelley Stadium! Gather your family and friends for a fun evening as the Madisonville Miners go head‑to‑head with the Fulton Railroaders. This game is sponsored by our friends at US Bank!

Tickets are available at the gate. Admission is $7 per person; children 9 and under are free. Call 270-821-4171 for more information!

For more information call 270-821-4171 or visit madisonvilleminers.com!