Madisonville Miners Baseball Game

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Elmer Kelley Stadium 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Lights on. Fans ready. It’s game night at Elmer Kelley Stadium! The Madisonville Miners take on the Henderson Flash, and we want you in the stands bringing the energy. This game is sponsored by the Hopkins County YMCA!

Tickets are available at the gate. Admission is $7 per person; children 9 & under are free.  

For more information call 270-821-4171 or visit madisonvilleminers.com!

Info

Elmer Kelley Stadium 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Kids & Family, Outdoor, Sports
270-821-4171
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