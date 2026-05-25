Madisonville Miners Baseball Game
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Elmer Kelley Stadium 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
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HCTCC
June 10th infographic
Miners vs. Paducah Chiefs tonight! Elmer Kelley Stadium. Bring your people and bring the noise. This game is sponsored by Independence Bank.
Tickets are available at the gate. Admission is $7 per person; children 9 & under are free.
For more information call 270-821-4171 or visit madisonvilleminers.com!
Info
Elmer Kelley Stadium 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Kids & Family, Outdoor, Sports