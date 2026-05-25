Madisonville Miners Baseball Game

× Expand HCTCC June 10th infographic

Miners vs. Paducah Chiefs tonight! Elmer Kelley Stadium. Bring your people and bring the noise. This game is sponsored by Independence Bank.

Tickets are available at the gate. Admission is $7 per person; children 9 & under are free.

For more information call 270-821-4171 or visit madisonvilleminers.com!