Madisonville Miners Baseball Game

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Elmer Kelley Stadium 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Take me out to the ballgame at Elmer Kelley Stadium in Madisonville City Park! The Madisonville Miners are playing the Fulton Railroaders! This game is sponsored by Travis Ipox - Kentucky Farm Bureau!

Tickets are available at the gate. Admission is $7 per person; children 9 & under are free.  

For more information call 270-821-4171 or visit madisonvilleminers.com!

Info

Elmer Kelley Stadium 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Kids & Family, Outdoor, Sports
270-821-4171
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