Madisonville Miners Baseball Game

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It’s game night at Elmer Kelley Stadium! Bring your family, bring your friends, and cheer on the Madisonville Miners as they take on the Hoptown Hoppers. This game is sponsored by WebstaurantStore.

Tickets are available at the gate. Admission is $7 per person; children 9 & under are free.

For more information call 270-821-4171 or visit madisonvilleminers.com!