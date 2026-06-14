Madisonville Miners Baseball Game

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Elmer Kelley Stadium 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

GAME NIGHT in Madisonville! The Miners face the Henderson Flash at Elmer Kelley Stadium, grab your crew and come cheer them on. This game is sponsored by Judge Executive Jack Whitfield, Magistrates Ronnie Noel, Hannah Myers, Billy Parrish, Buddy Cardwell, Ricky Whitaker & Vicki Thomison.

Tickets are available at the gate. Admission is $7 per person; children 9 & under are free.

Call 270-821-4171 for more information!

Info

Elmer Kelley Stadium 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Kids & Family, Outdoor, Sports
270-821-4171
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