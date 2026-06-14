Madisonville Miners Baseball Game

× Expand HCTCC Miners Baseball Game

Lights on. Fans ready. It’s game night at Elmer Kelley Stadium! The Madisonville Miners take on the Full Count Rhythm, and we want you in the stands bringing the energy. Game is sponsored by Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville.

Tickets are available at the gate. Admission is $7 per person; children 9 & under are free.

Call 270-821-4171 for more information!