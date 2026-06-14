Madisonville Miners Baseball Game

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Elmer Kelley Stadium 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

It’s game night at Elmer Kelley Stadium! Bring your family, bring your friends, and cheer on the Madisonville Miners as they take on the Henderson Flash. This game is sponsored by District Judge David Massamore and District Judge Kim Gilliam, Celebrating Specialty Court in Hopkins Co.

Tickets are available at the gate. Admission is $7 per person; children 9 & under are free.

Call 270-821-4171 for more information!

Info

Elmer Kelley Stadium 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Outdoor, Sports
828-230-6501
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