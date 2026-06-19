Madisonville Miners Baseball Game

× Expand HCTCC Miners Game

Enjoy a fun night at the Elmer Kelley Stadium in Madisonville City Park! Cheer on the Madisonville Miners as they go up against the Paducah Chiefs! This game is sponsored by GE Aerospace!

Tickets are available at the gate. Admission is $7 per person; children 9 & under are free.

Call 270-821-4171 for more information!