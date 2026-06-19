Madisonville Miners Baseball Game

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Elmer Kelley Stadium 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Enjoy a fun night at the Elmer Kelley Stadium in Madisonville City Park! Cheer on the Madisonville Miners as they go up against the Paducah Chiefs! This game is sponsored by GE Aerospace!

Tickets are available at the gate. Admission is $7 per person; children 9 & under are free.

Call 270-821-4171 for more information!

Info

Elmer Kelley Stadium 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Outdoor, Sports
270-821-4171
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