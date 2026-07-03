Madisonville Miners Baseball Game

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Elmer Kelley Stadium 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Nothing says summer more than eating a hot dog at the ballpark! Join us as the Madisonville Miners take on the Hoptown Hoppers at the Elmer Kelley Stadium in Madisonville City Park! This game is sponsored by the City of Madisonville!

Tickets are available at the gate. Admission is $7 per person; children 9 and under are free admission.

Call 270-821-4171 for more information.

Info

Elmer Kelley Stadium 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Kids & Family, Outdoor, Sports
270-821-4171
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