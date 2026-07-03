Madisonville Miners Baseball Game

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Elmer Kelley Stadium 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Come see what all the talk is about! Cheer on the Madisonville Miners as they face the Paducah Chiefs at Elmer Kelley Stadium in Madisonville City Park! This game is sponsored by Toyota of Madisonville.

Tickets are available at the gate. Admission is $7 per person; children 9 and under are free.  

Call 270-821-4171 for more information.

Info

Elmer Kelley Stadium 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Kids & Family, Outdoor, Sports
270-821-4171
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