Madisonville Miners v Fulton Railroaders
Elmer Kelley Stadium 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Hopkins County Tourist & Convention Commission
Madisonville Miners
Madisonville Miners vs. Fulton Railroaders
Experience the thrill of summer baseball! The Madisonville Miners are taking on the Fulton Railroaders at Elmer Kelley Stadium in Madisonville City Park. This exciting game is proudly brought to you by GE Aerospace. Grab your friends and enjoy the game!
Tickets are available at the gate. Admission is $7 per person; children 9 and under are free admission. Call 270-821-4171 for more information!
For more information call 270-821-4171 or visit madisonvilleminers.com