Madisonville Miners v Fulton Railroaders

Madisonville Miners vs. Fulton Railroaders

Experience the thrill of summer baseball! The Madisonville Miners are taking on the Fulton Railroaders at Elmer Kelley Stadium in Madisonville City Park. This exciting game is proudly brought to you by GE Aerospace. Grab your friends and enjoy the game!

Tickets are available at the gate. Admission is $7 per person; children 9 and under are free admission. Call 270-821-4171 for more information!

