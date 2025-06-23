Madisonville Miners vs Henderson Flash

Elmer Kelley Stadium 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Head out to Elmer Kelley Stadium at Madisonville City park and root for the home team! Watch the Madisonville Miners take on the Henderson Flash! This game is sponsored by Foreman, Watson, Holtrey – Davin Shaw, Attorney at Law.

Tickets are available at the gate. Admission is $7 per person; children 9 and under are free admission. Call 270-821-4171 for more information!

For more information call 270-821-4171 or visit madisonvilleminers.com

