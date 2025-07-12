Madisonville Miners vs Henderson Flash
Elmer Kelley Stadium 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Hopkins County Tourist & Convention Commission
It’s game time in Madisonville! Get ready for an exciting night of baseball at the Miners’ home field as they take on the Henderson Flash! This game is sponsored by Webstaurant!
Tickets are available at the gate. Admission is $7 per person; children 9 and under are free admission. Call 270-821-4171 for more information.
or visit madisonvilleminers.com